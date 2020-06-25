Four family members killed in overnight bombing in northern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Four members of one family were killed, including two children, in an overnight bombing of a residential house in northern Afghanistan, Sputnik has learned on Thursday.

According to Ayub Khan Momand, a village elder in Balkh Province's Vazirabad village, the house was struck around midnight Wednesday and resulted in five injuries besides the fatalities.

The origin of the projectile remains unclear as provincial authorities have yet to release any comments.

The Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan to the north, is a volatile Afghan province that sees plenty of fighting and regularly changes hands between government forces and the Taliban insurgency. (Sputnik/ANI)

