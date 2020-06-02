Four flights depart from UAE with 729 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 02 (ANI): Four Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission left UAE on Tuesday for Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur with 729 stranded Indians.

"4 special flights today took 729 passengers from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur. Thanks to @airindiain and all the FrontLineHeroes for supporting VandeBharatMission," Indian embassy in UAE said in a tweet.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens have been brought back to the country due to conditions created by COVID-19.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)

