Four judges killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): At least four judges were killed on Thursday in an ambush in Afghanistan's Logar province.

According to the police officials, an ambush occurred in the Mohammad Agha district as the judges were returning home from their weekly holiday, Tolo News reported.

The official also stated that the Taliban is responsible for the attack.

But the terrorist organisation has not responded to the comment.

The police further added that an investigation is underway for more details. (ANI)

