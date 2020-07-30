Four members of Hong Kong pro-independence group arrested by police unit enforcing national security law

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): Enforcing the draconian national security law, Hong Kong's new police unit arrested four student members of a pro-independence group, aged 16 to 21 on Wednesday, reported South China Morning Post.

This marked the first such crackdown on anti-government activists and also not at the scene of protests.

Senior Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah of the National Security Department under the police force said the group had declared the establishment of a body to promote pro-independence political ideals "using any means possible" and build a "Republic of Hong Kong".



Studentlocalism was a pro-independence group that was disbanded on June 30, hours before the Beijing-imposed national security law came into effect, reported South China Morning Post.

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year.

The legislation, which came into effect ahead of July 1 punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison. (ANI)

