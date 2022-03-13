Four people arrested over killings of vaccination workers in Afghanistan

Kunduz [Afghanistan], March 13 (ANI): Four people were arrested in connection with the deaths of seven health workers who were administering polio vaccinations in Afghanistan, Afghan media reported citing officials.

Tolo News reported citing officials of the intelligence department of Kunduz that these people have been arrested after separate operations in different parts of the province.

"In connection with this incident, we have arrested a group of four people who martyred two members of the Islamic Emirate forces and seven vaccinators, including four women and two men. The perpetrators have pleaded guilty," said Mawlawi Najibullah Haroon, chief of the Kunduz intelligence department, Tolo News reported.



According to the media outlet, the detainees have confessed to killing seven vaccinators and two members of the Islamic Emirate.

"I was sent to Kunduz to go there and kill the Mujahideen and the vaccinators," said Abdul Qadir, one of the detainees.

"There were four of us in the case of the murder of a passenger in the Angorbagh area, we confess to our crime," said Samiullah, another detainee.

The seven health workers administering vaccinations were killed more than two weeks ago in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, Tolo News reported.

The families of the victims are asking the Islamic Emirate to punish the perpetrators. (ANI)

