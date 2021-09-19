Four people missing following east China boat accident

Hangzhou [China], September 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people are missing after a fishing boat sank off the Hangzhou Bay in the city of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities reported on Sunday.



The fishing vessel had six crew members on board, one of whom swam back to the shore and reported the accident to the police at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to the city's port emergency management bureau.

So far, a total of 18 search and rescue vessels have been deployed. One person was rescued, and the other four remain missing. (ANI/Xinhua)

