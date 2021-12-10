Four suspects arrested over Thwarted bomb attack at Erdogan rally

Ankara [Turkey], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish security services arrested four men suspected of setting an explosive device that was supposed to go off in the southeastern city of Siirt, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was participating in a rally, NTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a police source.



The explosive device, attached to the car of a local police officer, was set to go off after his arrival to Siirt, where Erdogan was taking part in a rally last Saturday. It was discovered and neutralized by a bomb disposal team during a routine check of the vehicle, according to the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

The police said the bomb was attached to the car in Nusaybin, a city in the Mardin province, according to the NTV. Three of those arrested have already confessed, the broadcaster said.

The political rally was arranged by the opposition to call for snap elections due to Erdogan's controversial economic policies, resulting in the lira's unprecedented collapse. (ANI/Sputnik)

