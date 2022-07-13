Four 'terrorists' killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): At least four people, whom Pakistani security officials called "terrorists," were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, media reported on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing in a statement said, "Pakistan army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in the general area, North Waziristan District."

"During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed," it said as reported by ARY News. The report further added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Separately on July 6, another incident was reported where a 23-year-old soldier was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said as quoted by ARY News.

According to the military's media wing, the security forces conducted an operation in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan district on the tip of the presence of terrorists.

During that operation, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces. "During the exchange of fire, 23-year-old Sepoy Waheed Khan of Nowshera embraced martyrdom," the ISPR added.



Earlier on July 3, another Pakistani newspaper reported that four people, whom Pakistani security officials called "terrorists" were killed in the North Waziristan district.

Citing official sources, a Pakistani newspaper reported that security forces killed four "terrorists" in two separate gun battles in the North Waziristan district, where a polio worker was wounded in an attack.

Three soldiers were also injured in another incident in the Khyber district on Saturday.

Earlier unidentified armed men opened fire at polio workers in Pakistan's Mir Ali Tehsil leaving another vaccinator severely injured. A police report stated that Sher Shah was attacked in the TT Madakhel area.

Pakistan is one of two countries, together with Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic, though case numbers have dropped drastically in recent years.

Pakistani officials reported an eighth wild poliovirus case of 2022 on June 3. This most recent case is a 20-month-old boy paralyzed by wild polio. Polio transmission is highly active in certain core districts of Pakistan, including Karachi (Sindh), Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and the Quetta block in Balochistan. Polio cases have also been identified in northern Sindh and Southern Punjab.

A large proportion of cases are among Pashto-speaking populations. (ANI)

