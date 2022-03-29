Four terrorists killed in Pak's North Waziristan in exchange of fire with security forces

North Waziristan [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Four terrorists were killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with security forces, local media reported on Monday.

The terrorists were killed following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in the area of Jhallar Fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on the night between March 27 and March 28, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the basis of the reported presence of terrorists in the Jhallar Fort's general area, the Pakistani newspaper reported.



While the operation was underway, four terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR statement said, adding that one of the terrorists had been identified as Zar Saadullah.

The "identification of the remaining terrorists is in progress," the ISPR statement said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the killed terrorists, who were "actively involved in terrorism activities against security forces", Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the incident comes just days after four soldiers were killed in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who had attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan. (ANI)

