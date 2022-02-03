Four terrorists, one soldier killed in Pakistan's Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Four terrorists and one soldier were killed at Panjgur and Nushki districts of Pakistan's Balochistan province after forces responded to their attack, reported local media.

"Terrorists attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Noshki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening," Dawn quoted Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) as saying.

"Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists," said the ISPR in a statement.



Terrorists tried to enter a security forces' camp in Panjgur from two locations. During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been killed, according to ISPR.

Terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp in Noshki which was "promptly responded", four terrorists have been killed, said the ISPR.

The incident came near a week after the ten soldiers were killed in Balochistan in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

After the killing of the soldiers, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also paid a visit to a city in southern Balochistan amid the worrying security situation in the province. (ANI)



