Four wounded in blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 11 (ANI): Several people were injured on Wednesday when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

France's foreign ministry said several countries had representatives at the commemoration attended by European diplomats, AlJazeera reported.

The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED [improvised explosive device] attack this morning, which injured several people," the ministry said.



"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."

The explosion was confirmed by an official from Greece who declined to be named.

"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official said, without providing further details. (ANI)

