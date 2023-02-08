Fourth Indian Air Force plane carrying earthquake relief assistance lands in Turkey

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A fourth C17 plane of the Indian Air Force carrying relief assistance for Turkey's earthquake victims landed in Adana on Wednesday

The plane landed at 4.30 IST (local time).

"The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Turkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.



India had dispatched its fourth batch of aid, including 54 members of the medical team from the Indian Army as part of the country's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India stands forever for humanity and does not let changing geopolitical situations get in the way of its policy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.'

Speaking to ANI today, Jaishankar said that in geopolitical situations, ups and downs happen every day, ho



wever, India has stable relations with countries.

"Every day we see ups & down in geopolitical situations but India has stable relations with countries. As per our policy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' - India stands forever for humanity," EAM Jaishankar told ANI when asked about support to Turkey despite New Delhi's differences with Ankara.



Early on Tuesday, the first C17 flight of the IAF arrived in Turkey's Adana with more than 50 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a specially trained dog squad, and the tools needed for the relief activities, including medical supplies, drilling machines, and other equipment.

Turkish Embassy in New Delhi tweeted "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you, India for your support and solidarity."



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines, and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkiye."



Several other countries have come forward to aid and assist Turkey after a massive earthquake shattered lives in the country. (ANI)