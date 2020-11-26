France ambassador meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss bilateral partnerships

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on the second day of his two-day visit to the state where discussions were held to promote new bilateral partnerships.

Taking to Twitter, Lenain said that France was keen to contribute to UP's ambitious plans in the areas of sustainable cities, defence industry and aerospace.

"Excellent meeting with Hon'ble UP CM @myogiadityanath. Very impressed by UP dynamism. France is keen to contribute to UP Govt's ambitious plans in the areas of sustainable cities, defence industry, aerospace," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Adityanath also talked of a fruitful discussion with Lenain regarding the further strengthening of ties between France and India.

"Had a wonderful meeting with HE Shri Emmanuel Lenain Ji, Ambassador of France to India. We had a fruitful discussion regarding further strengthening the ties between France and India and forging the partnership for leveraging huge potential of Uttar Pradesh," said the UP Chief Minister in a tweet.

On the first day of his visit, Lenain said that France wishes to promote new partnerships, welcome more students from UP and have more French companies to invest in UP.

Speaking in a video message from La Martiniere College, he said, "I am very happy to be in this wonderful city of Lucknow today and tomorrow to discover the rich heritage and to promote bilateral cooperation. UP and France have a very long history dating back to the 18th century."

"During my meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will be trying to promote new partnerships. UP being the most populous and one of the youngest states in India, we expect much more students coming from UP in French schools, colleges and universities. That's the message I will carry tomorrow at the IIM. We also want more business to come to UP," he added. (ANI)