France condoles Jaitley's death, describes him as "one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices"

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Outgoing Franch Ambassador in India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Saturday condoled over the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

He said France stands with India in the time of deep grief.

"On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji.

As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief," Ziegler tweeted.



Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. He was 66.

The Protocol Division of AIIMS, in a press release, stated that Jaitley breathed his last in the afternoon.

The senior BJP leader's health condition had worsened over the past two weeks.

On August 9, Jaitley was admitted at AIIMS's Cardio Neuro Centre(CNC) in the ICU ward and was put on artificial life support system after he complained of breathlessness. (ANI)

