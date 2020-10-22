France COVID-19 cases surpasses 1 million

Paris [France], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in France, has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) says.

According to the university, the exact number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France stands at 1,000,369 as of 02:00 GMT.



The death toll from COVID-19 in France amounts to 34,075 people, the university adds.

France has thus become the second EU nation with more than 1 million coronavirus cases following Spain.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.12 million fatalities, according to JHU. (ANI/Sputnik)

