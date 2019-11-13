France: External Affairs Minister meets French President, discuss 'important strategic issues'

Paris [France], Nov 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Tuesday met French President Emmanuel Macron and held a discussion on "important strategic issues."

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 'Paris Peace Forum'.

"Met with President @EmmanuelMacron at the #ParisPeaceForum. A good discussion on important strategic issues" tweeted Jaishankar.

France is hosting the second annual Paris Peace Forum aimed at finding solutions to global challenges ranging from climate change and terrorism to migration and cybersecurity.

Speaking at the summit, Jaishankar called for coordinated efforts to prevent forces of terrorism and extremism from building their presence in the digital domain.

The external affairs minister urged the countries to build "national capacities" to secure the cyber world.

"We need a very clear role and responsibility from states and government to strengthen the respective national capacities when it comes to cybersecurity. States must protect data privacy and make sure data security for all citizens and they maintain openness ta the same time," said Jaishankar. (ANI)