France has 32,964 coronavirus cases, increase of almost 4,000 in 24 hours

Paris [France], Mar 28 (Sputnik/ANI): France has 32,964 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 29,155 announced a day earlier, Jerome Salomon, the head of France's public health service, said Friday.

"As for the number of confirmed tests, we have today 32,964 confirmed cases," Salomon said.

The number of deaths has reached 1,995 after 299 people died in the last 24 hours, the official said. (Sputnik/ANI)

