France launches probe into Cannes knife attack: Reports

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): French law enforcement agencies have begun an investigation into a stabbing attack perpetrated by an Algerian national against a police officer in Cannes earlier on Monday, media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the public prosecutor's office of the town of Grasse, in the southeast Alpes-Maritimes department, entrusted the probe to the Nice judicial police. The country's anti-terrorism prosecution is closely monitoring the investigation, and not excluding a terrorist motive, given statements made by the attacker.

On Monday morning, a 37-year-old Algerian national with an Italian residence permit stabbed an officer seated in a patrol car near the police station in Cannes with his three colleagues. The attacker reportedly shouted the name of Prophet Muhammad while committing the crime. He was wounded by another police officer and remains in critical condition.

The policeman sustained no injuries due to the bulletproof vest he was wearing. His colleagues were also unharmed.

According to the broadcaster, the attacker was unknown to law enforcement. (ANI/Sputnik)