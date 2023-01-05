France reiterates support for India as permanent member of UN Security Council

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Emmanuel Bonne, who is the diplomatic advisor to French President Macron, praised the excellent cooperation with India at the United Nations Security Council and reiterated the country's support to India for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

While on his visit to India on Thursday for the 36th session of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue, Emmanuel Bonne, a G7 and G20 Sherpa to the President of France held talks on wide-ranging issues with his counterpart National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the strategic dialogue, the Government of France said in an official statement.

All facets of the Indo-French strategic partnership were discussed, including counterterrorism collaboration, cyber security, space policy, significant global and regional challenges including the conflict in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.



As the first bilateral visit of the year, the dialogue between India and France aimed to pave the way for an ambitious expansion of the Indo-French strategic partnership as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.

During his visit, Bonne also called on PM Narendra Modi and met with EAM S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. He stressed France's full support for India's G20 presidency and conveyed President Macron's message that Indo-French cooperation would be key to tackling global challenges in 2023, according to the official statement.

France and India established a strategic partnership in 1998, which has since grown continuously in scope and depth, based on exceptional mutual trust, shared democratic values, and a joint vision for a multipolar, rules-based world order. (ANI)

