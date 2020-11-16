France to participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Nov 20

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): French officials and companies are set to participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 to be held on November 20, according to the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain.

"France will participate in force BengaluruTechSummit 2020. Karnataka is home to 150 plus companies and French Tech Community-Bangalore. How do India and France drive innovation together? To know, join us for the French country webinar on November 20!" said Ambassador of France to India, tweeted.



French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said he is looking forward to the summit where several French companies and officials will participate.

"Mr Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, expresses his regards and looks forward to Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, the flagship event of the State and encourages all inquisitive minds to participate," Bengaluru Tech Summit tweeted along with a video message from the French ambassador.

French Minister for Digital Cedric O will give a speech at the Summit, among other officials. (ANI)

