France's COVID-19 toll exceeds 28,500

Paris [France], May 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people who have died in France from coronavirus-related complications has reached 28,530, an increase of 315 since the latest previous reported figures last week, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said.

The last time the DGS released a situation report on the death toll in France was last Thursday. The report stated 28,215 deaths linked to COVID-19.

"A total of 28,530 people have died. Out of them, 18,195 have died in hospitals and 10,335 others are in residential care establishments," the agency said.

According to the update, 100,841 people in total have been hospitalised since the beginning of the pandemic, and 16,264 currently remain in hospitals, down from 18,468 last week, including 1,555 patients in intensive care units.

Over the past 24 hours, 318 new people have been admitted to hospitals due to the coronavirus infection. The total recovery count is 65,879. (Sputnik/ANI)

