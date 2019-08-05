Free Balochistan Movement to hold seminar on Baloch Independence Day

London [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement organisation has announced to hold a seminar on August 11 to commemorate Balochistan's Independence Day.

All UK-based organisations and people, including human rights and political activists, related to Balochistan have been requested to participate in the seminar.

"The purpose of the seminar is to inform the world about the declaration of Independence of Balochistan on August 11, 1947, and almost a year later the illegal occupation of Balochistan by foreign invaders in 1948," FBM said in a statement.

"Since Balochistan's forcible and illegal occupation, the occupiers [Iran and Pakistan] have conducted nuclear tests, arbitrary disappeared and extra-judicially killed thousands of innocent people in Balochistan," the statement read.

The seminar will be held at the Polish Social and Cultural Association in London from 3 pm to 6 pm (local time).

Academicians, intellectuals and political activists will share their views on Balochistan's current situation and the ongoing human rights violations by occupying states like Pakistan. (ANI)

