'Free Hong Kong!': Protestors chant in Mandarin to educate Chinese mainlanders about their plight

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Sri Lanka: Security beefed up as Buddhist monks meet over...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 7 (ANI): Security was beefed up in the Sri Lankan highland town of Kandy on Sunday as hardline Buddhist monks gathered for their first big assembly since Easter attacks by Islamist militants on churches and luxury hotels that killed more than 250 on April 21.