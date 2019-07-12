Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler (File Photo)
Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler (File Photo)

French Ambassador indicates end of tenure during National Day celebrations in Delhi

By Malavika Kaur (ANI) | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Friday indicated the end of his tenure during his address at the French National Day celebrations held here in the national capital.
"This is the fourth time I'm celebrating the national day with you here and perhaps it's the last time. I have to say that I'm charged with as much enthusiasm and energy... I'm charged with a profound affection for this country and its people and with the conviction that we will achieve nothing without India," Ziegler said.
The event was attended by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, amongst other dignitaries from the diplomatic circle.
During his address, Ziegler lauded the France-India strategic partnership and outlined the close ties shared between the two nations, especially in the fight against terrorism.
Under Ziegler's tenure, France and India worked closely on a vast area of concerns, including getting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Celebrated on July 14, Bastille Day is the French national day and the most important bank holiday in France. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which is traditionally considered as the symbol of the French Revolution. (ANI)

