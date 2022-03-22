French automaker Renault resumes production in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], March 22 (ANI): French automaker Renault on Tuesday resumed production in Moscow after it suspended production due to a disruption in logistics in late February.

"On March 22, the company decided to resume operations in the country. Renault is the majority owner of AvtoVaz, Russia's largest car manufacturer famous for the Lada brand," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

Following the February 24 special operations by Russia in Ukraine, many automakers including, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Volvo have stopped shipments to Russia, "considering the potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US."

It's been nearly a month since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, deploying tens of thousands of troops into an offensive against its neighbour from three sides.

As per the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicative estimates of Russia's losses on Tuesday, Moscow has lost approximately 15,300 troops, 99 planes, 123 helicopters, 509 tanks, 252 artillery pieces and 1,556 armoured personnel carriers, reported The Kyiv Independent.

While Ukraine's military is much smaller, its forces have mounted a fierce resistance that has managed to hold off Russian advances in some parts of the country.



The indicative estimates of Russia's losses also included 80 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System), 3 boats, 1,000 vehicles, 35 UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), 45 anti-aircraft warfare and 15 special equipment, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged Italy to freeze Russian assets in an address to the Italian parliament

"Zelensky calls on Italy not to be a 'resort for murderers.' In an address to the Italian parliament, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Italy should freeze Russian assets, impose an embargo on Russian goods and block seaports for Russian vessels," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

Zelenskyy also told the Italian parliament that the danger to grain exports from Ukraine can cause hunger in many parts of the world.

Zelenskyy and Pope Francis also talked over the phone on Tuesday about the war.

"Today I spoke with his Holiness Pope Francis, and he said very important words, 'I understand that you want peace. I understand that you have to defend yourselves, that soldiers defend civilians, they defend their homeland. Everyone is defending it,'" Zelenskyy said in an address to Italian Parliament.

"And I answered, 'Our people have become the army when they saw how much evil the enemy brings, how much devastation it brings, and how much bloodshed it (Russia) wants to see,'" added Zelenskyy. (ANI)

