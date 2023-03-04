French Foreign Minister Colonna, NSA Doval hold talks on counter-terrorism cooperation

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday held talks on counter-terrorism cooperation and joint endeavours towards strategic autonomy.

Sharing details regarding the meeting between Colonna and Doval, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted, "French FM @MinColonna met NSA Ajit Doval for talks on counter-terrorism cooperation, lessons from the war in #Ukraine & joint endeavours towards strategic autonomy."

During her visit to India, Catherine Colonna participated in the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. She attended the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

Catherine Colonna also held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar appreciated her support for India's G20 Presidency. He stated that they agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Great meeting with FM @MinColonna of France. Appreciated her support for our G20 Presidency. Agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues. Also reviewed our bilateral relationship."



French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said that France will stand side by side with India over the next decades. Speaking at the unveiling of the Villa Swagatam Initiative on March 3, she said that India and France share links in security, defence and various sectors.

"As we celebrate through this year, the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, now is the time to show even greater ambition. And you will see soon what I mean by that, it will be quite visible," Colonna said.

"Over the past 25 years, we have sided with India for the protection of our respective sovereignty, we are two countries proud to be independent and we share these links in security and defence, and lots of fields of cooperation. And over the next decades, we will continue to stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder with India," she added.

Colonna said that France is keen on engaging with new artists, writers, academics, and scientists which she stressed are the backbone of India-France ties. In her remarks at the launch of the Villa Swagatam Initiative, she said that cultural policy is in the DNA of diplomacy and at the very core of bilateral ties with India.

"As you know, cultural policy is in the DNA of our diplomacy, and at the very core of our bilateral relationship with India. We are keen on engaging with new artists, writers, academics, scientists as you are the true backbone of our partnership," Colonna said. (ANI)

