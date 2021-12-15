French Parliamentarians arrive in Taiwan, discussions on Indo-Pacific on agenda

Taipei [Taiwan], December 15 (ANI): A six-member parliamentary delegation from France on Wednesday arrived in Taiwan and is expected to have a discussion on mutual interest in Indo-Pacific.

The delegation led by chair of the French National Assembly's France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group which is on a five-day visit is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen, according to Focus Taiwan.

The delegation will exchange views on post-pandemic economic recovery, digital technologies, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The other members of the delegation are MPs Jean-Luc Reitzer, Frederique Dumas, Jean Francois Mbaye, Aina Kuric, and Jean-Louis Bricout.



The Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang said that Tsai was scheduled to meet with the delegation on Thursday in the Presidential Office.

Chang said that de Rugy's visit came only three months after a five-member delegation from the French Senate visited Taiwan in early October, which reflected the strong friendship between Taiwan and France as this was the first time two parliamentary delegations from the same European country had visited Taiwan within a few months.

During their visit, the delegation will also meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang Legislative Speaker You Si-kun Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other high-level government officials, according to Focus Taiwan.

Earlier, In November this year, the French National Assembly passed a resolution proposed by de Rugy calling on the French government to offer concrete support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations; six months after the French Senate adopted a similar resolution, according to Focus Taiwan.

The National Assembly is the lower house of the French Parliament, while the Senate is the upper house. (ANI)

