French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation meets CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A delegation of the French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs led by its chairman Jean-Louis Bourlanges held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan today.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Election Commission of India stated, "A delegation of French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs led by Mr. Jean-Louis Bourlanges, Chairman of the Committee called on CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan on 13th March 2023."

Earlier this month, Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France visited India and attended the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

During her visit to India, Catherine Colonna held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar appreciated her support for India's G20 Presidency.



Jaishankar tweeted, "Great meeting with FM @MinColonna of France. Appreciated her support for our G20 Presidency. Agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues. Also reviewed our bilateral relationship."

Speaking at the unveiling of the Villa Swagatam Initiative on March 3, Catherine Colonna said that France will stand side by side with India over the next decades. She stressed that India and France share links in security, defence and various sectors.

Colonna said that France is keen on engaging with new artists, writers, academics, and scientists which she stressed are the backbone of India-France ties. She noted that the people-to-people exchanges between two nations are strategic and structural.

"As we celebrate through this year, the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, now is the time to show even greater ambition. And you will see soon what I mean by that, it will be quite visible," Colonna said.

"Over the past 25 years, we have sided with India for the protection of our respective sovereignty, we are two countries proud to be independent and we share these links in security and defence, and lots of fields of cooperation. And over the next decades, we will continue to stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder with India," she added. (ANI)

