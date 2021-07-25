French partner of China's nuclear power plant hints at 'serious situation', urges shut down of facility

Beijing [China] July 24 (ANI): The French co-owner of China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant has said that he would shut down the facility if he could due to damage to the fuel rods but the decision is ultimately up to the plant's Chinese operator.

The spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said on Thursday that while it was "not an emergency situation" at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, located in China's southern Guangdong province but a "serious situation that is evolving" CNN reported.



If the reactor was in France, the company would have shut it down already due to "the procedures and practices in terms of operating nuclear power plants in France," the spokesperson said.





EDF spokesperson also informed that there is an increase in noble gas in one of the reactors.



Earlier, French operator of the Chinese nuclear plant located in Guangdong province has warned US officials of an "imminent radiological threat" following a leak at the plant.

The warning by the operator of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant also included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection. According to the US news network, the limits were raised by the Chinese authorities to avoid having the plant shut down.

The owner of the French company in a separate statement said that they were informed of the rise of "certain rare gases," even suggesting a board meeting to present data on the crisis.

But the Chinese authorities denied raising the acceptable limits of radiation, and said the levels were "still within the range of allowable, stable operations," CNN reported. (ANI)

