Frequent load-shedding continues to trigger unrest in Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 10 (ANI): Load-shedding and the increase in the price of electricity have been a major problem for residents in Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

There is widespread anger among residents in Gilgit due to frequent power outages that continue to disrupt their lives. The residents also complain about the hefty electricity bills that they pay.

Locals said they are having a distressing time and authorities are not doing much to solve the issue despite the region having abundant water resources to generate sufficient hydroelectricity.

The coordinator of the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan said despite him being part of the ruling government, he was helpless and claimed the people of his constituency had to suffer this injustice.

"There is so much potential in this area to build powerhouses that if we do proper planning, we can provide electricity to the whole of Gilgit Baltistan. But unfortunately, it has not happened here," said Zaffar Muhammad, Coordinator of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan.



He added, "In this constituency, there are three powerhouses, and the fourth is being built, but despite that, if we suffer load-shedding, then it is a matter of concern for us all. I am in the ruling government, but I would still say, we won't suffer this injustice anymore".

Locals have time and again held protests over the issue and accuse Pakistan of meting out a step-motherly treatment to the illegally-occupied region, failing to develop the infrastructure and leaving them high and dry.

Recently, the people of Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government over the shortage of essential commodities and black marketing.

Earlier, on January 11, the Gilgit Baltistan based Awami Action Committee (AAC) protested in Skardu against repeated and prolonged power shedding and a crisis of food items, amidst heavy snowfall in the area.

During the elections in 2021, the Imran Khan government had made several promises for the upliftment of the illegally occupied region. However, most of these remain unfulfilled to date.

In recent months, protesters have highlighted that constant unemployment has taken a massive toll on the mental health of the population. (ANI)

