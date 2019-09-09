Fresh clashes erupt in PoK against Pak Army atrocities

Tatta Pani [PoK], Sep 9 (ANI): Large scale protests broke out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday over atrocities by Pakistani Army and human rights violations.

"The people of PoK are suffering," an angry protestor told ANI.

"Pakistan says India is committing human rights violations in Kashmir. But what is the establishment itself doing here? Just see. This is the actual human rights violation," he added.

A video shows angry protestors raising slogans against the Pakistani Army. "These atrocities must stop," shout people in unison as police baton charge on them.

Some protestors even pelt stones at the cops amidst allegations that police as well as the Pakistani military establishment, had injured several civilians.

The police brutality was so intense that some protestors had to take shelter behind bushes and take refuge inside hillocks in order to save themselves from the shelling.

A vehicle was also torched by an angry mob.

The residents demanded that the world community should see the atrocities committed by the Pakistani establishment and raise the issue at international forums. (ANI)

