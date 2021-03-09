Fresh crackdown on protestors, Myanmar military revokes licences of 5 media outlets

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], March 9 (ANI): As the pro-democracy protests against the Myanmar junta intensifies, the security forces have arrested several people during the anti-coup crackdown and the licences of five independent media companies have been revoked.

According to a report by Voice of America (VOA), the Military Council on Monday announced its decision to revoke the licences of five independent media companies in the nation amid reports of armed men ransacking the offices of one of the outlets and the arrest of an editor covering anti-coup protests.

The five media companies are Myanmar Now, Khit Thit media, Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), Mizzima and 7 Day.

Condemning the move, Mizzima Editor-in-Chief Soe Myint in one of his social media posts said Mizzima would continue to fight against the military coup and for the restoration of democracy by publishing and broadcasting through a variety of media platforms, including Facebook, VOA reported.

Meanwhile, the VOA Burmese service has reported that armed men in five military trucks on Monday raided the offices of Myanmar Now.



Citing the Burmese service, the VOA further reported that Sai Zin DD Zon, chief editor of the Eastern Review, was arrested Monday in the capital of Shan State, Taunggyi, while covering protests there. He was later released after signing a statement promising not to take any photos of the protests.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that at least 50 protesters have been arrested on Tuesday during an anti-coup crackdown in Myeik city.

"At least 50 protesters have been arrested (many of them are women) today during the anti-coup crackdown in Myeik, the city in the south, an activist hiding now told me - forces opening fires in the city, rubber bullets reported," said one of the Twitter users in Myanmar.

Another Twitterati said, "Illegal Night Arrests in SanChaung; At least 55 students were brutally arrested when they were trapped in apartments n streets of Sanchaung. Soldiers locked down whole township n arrested all night."

Another Twitterati has said, "Happening in Loikaw, Myanmar! Terrorists start to crack down brutally with tear-gas and water cannon. Terrorists also shoot live ammunition continuously. RELEASE THE ARRESTED"

"Myanmar Military Terrorists opened fire the guns at the Voluntary Ambulance from Dawei District, which is on the way back to headquarter around 12:43 am on 09.03.21 and at least 3 volunteers got detained!" said another Twitter user.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor and the president. The crackdown on protesters left more than 50 people dead. (ANI)

