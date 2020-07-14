Friends, supporters bid final farewell to Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): Friends, family and supporters gathered in pouring rain on Monday to say their final goodbyes to Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead earlier this month.

Yonhap news agency reported that the funeral was also livestreamed online as a precaution against the coronavirus.

A preparation committee had earlier announced that the sending off ceremony would be held online this week in accordance with South Korea's social distancing campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-term mayor was regarded as a potential candidate for the next presidential race.

Park's daughter, Da-in, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family, thanked everyone who visited the funeral to mourn and urged the people of Seoul "who have filled his spot" to help make Seoul a better place, reported Yonhap.

The late Mayor's body will be cremated at Seoul Memorial Park in southern Seoul and laid to rest at his hometown of Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. (ANI)

