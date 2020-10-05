FS Shringla, Army Chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi, discuss India-Myanmar bilateral issues

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday called on Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi here and discussed "important bilateral issues".

"Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and @harshvshringla, Foreign Secretary along with @AmbSaurabhKumar called on State Counsellor H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi @MyanmarSC at @MOFAMyanmar NayPyiTaw on October 5, 2020. They discussed important bilateral issues," India in Myanmar wrote on Twitter.

Naravane and Shringla are on a two-day visit to Myanmar to "take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest".

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, few direct exchanges have taken place between the two sides. This visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," a Ministry of External Affairs release had said.

India attaches high priority to its relationship with Myanmar in accordance with its 'Neighborhood First' and 'Act East' policies, the MEA said.

In recent times, both sides have strengthened their cooperation in several areas, including connectivity and trade, development projects, energy, capacity building, defence and security and culture and people-to-people links. (ANI)