Representative image
Representative image

Fuel prices hiked in cash-starved Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The Pakistan government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5.15 per litre and Rs 5.65 per litre respectively, even as the country is facing a severe financial crunch.
Prime Minister Imran Khan late on Wednesday approved the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Development Authority's (OGRA) to increase the fuel prices. While petrol will cost Rs 117.83 a litre, a litre of diesel will cost Rs 132.47, Geo News reported.
Apart from the hike in petrol and diesel prices, the rates of kerosene oil and light diesel have now become costlier by Rs 5.38 and Rs 8.90. The new prices for diesel, kerosene and light diesel now stands at Rs 132.47 and Rs 103.84 respectively.
The changes came into effect from Thursday at 12 am (local time).
The OGRA on Tuesday had moved the recommendation to the government containing calculations on petroleum prices on the basis of higher general sales tax and petroleum levy, according to The Dawn.
The move comes a day after the government ordered the rollback of the prices of 'naan' and 'roti', the country's staple and hugely popular flatbreads. Currently, the rates of naan are ranging between Rs 12 to Rs 15 in different cities across Pakistan, while roti is available at Rs 10 to Rs 12 a piece.
The new prices which are yet to be revealed are expected to be substantially lower than the current ones.
As Pakistan continues to battle a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis, several countries including China and Qatar, have provided bailout packages to the country.
The IMF also approved a bailout package of USD 6 billion for Pakistan in May. Islamabad received the first tranche of a loan of USD 991.4 million from the global moneylender earlier this month. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:19 IST

Om Birla to lead delegation in 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit...

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Maldives to participate in the 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit scheduled to be held on September 1 and 2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:06 IST

Obama built 'cages for kids': Trump fires back at Democrats

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of the migrants, asserting that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had constructed "cages".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:33 IST

Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's...

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India sees ASEAN as a region of great importance and that engagement with these countries will continue to remain a critical element in New Delhi's Act East Policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Osama's son Hamza bin Laden is dead: US official

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been killed, a US official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with Thai, New Zealand counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Thailand and New Zealand respectively at the Bangkok Convention Centre on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:03 IST

US to extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programmes: Bolton

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States would renew its key sanction waivers for five Iranian nuclear programmes for a total of 90 days, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:38 IST

President Kovind hails Indian diaspora in The Gambia

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appreciated the Indian diaspora for their hard work and for assimilating themselves well with the local Gambian community, thereby establishing a good reputation for the country in the African nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 1 (ANI): North Korea has tested a new rocket system in launches conducted on Wednesday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:24 IST

US imposes sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday imposed sanction on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:51 IST

Taliban hopeful of reaching agreement with US in upcoming talks

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Taliban has said that it is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the crucial round of peace negotiations between the two adversaries slated to be held later this week in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:14 IST

6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck near the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 01:37 IST

President Kovind to inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and...

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi at the Ebunjan Theatre in The Gambia on August 1 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, the MEA said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl