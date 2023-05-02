Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming committee on emirate's participation in implementing COP28 hosting plan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, issued Resolution No. 12 for 2023 on the formation of a local committee responsible for preparing and implementing a plan for the UAE's hosting of COP28.



The resolution identified the committee's objectives for implementing a plan for the country's hosting of the conference, as well as its coordination with relevant authorities.

The resolution will come into force from the date of its issuance and to be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

