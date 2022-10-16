"Full control over Hong Kong achieved..." Xi Jinping at 20th Communist party Congress meet

Beijing [China], October 16 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday told the 20th Communist party Congress that the country has gained full control over Hong Kong and turned it from chaos to governance, according to Reuters news agency.

Delivering a report to the twice-a-decade party meeting in Beijing, Xi said China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity.

Along with the crackdown on Hong Kong, Xi Jinping also defended the military aggression against Taiwan, saying he "safeguarded" the country's "dignity and core interests" for ensuring security.

"In the face of turbulent developments in Hong Kong, the central government exercised its overall jurisdiction over the special administrative region as prescribed by China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," state media outlet Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

He said it was ensured that Hong Kong is governed by "patriots" after the "order" was restored in the region.

On the self-governed island of Taiwan, he said, "In response to separatist activities aimed at Taiwan independence and gross provocations of external interference in Taiwan affairs, we have resolutely fought against separatism and countered interference."

He said that China has demonstrated their resolve and ability to safeguard "China's sovereignty and to oppose "Taiwan's independence."

Faced with "changes in the international landscape", the Chinese President said the country has "maintained firm strategic resolve and shown a fighting spirit. "Throughout these endeavours, we have safeguarded China's dignity and core interests and kept ourselves well-positioned for pursuing development and ensuring security."

During his speech, Xi also defended his flagship COVID policy by saying his government put the people and their lives above all else and tenaciously pursued a zero-COVID policy.

"In responding to the sudden attack of COVID-19, we put the people and their lives above all else and tenaciously pursued a dynamic zero-COVID policy," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Regional experts say that Chairman Xi Jinping will undoubtedly extend his term in power for another five years.

He will either be re-elected as general secretary of the CCP or will be newly elected as chairman of the CCP, a title that has lain dormant since 1982 and was once the highest position ever held by Mao Zedong.

The congress is taking place at one of the most perilous periods in international affairs in recent years. A war is raging in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin attempts to burnish his credentials as a great Russian leader, and China remains a staunch supporter of this would-be tsar.

At the same time, Taiwan Strait tensions are at their highest in decades, as China attempts to pummel Taipei into acquiescence.

Besides this, diplomatic tensions with the US, the after-effects of a global pandemic and China's own par and efforts to stamp out COVID-19, and all the ingredients for a brewing storm are present. (ANI)