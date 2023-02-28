Furniture exhibitions in Japan attract visitors

Tokyo [Japan], February 28 (ANI): A furniture exhibition recently took place in Japan where various inbound-conscious products were introduced.

Fukui Prefecture in Japan is famous for its wood and timber. Inside this trailer, is a special theatre room made of wood.

As this space is well-designed and made of wood, it gives visitors a sense of warmth and high-quality sound.

Reizo Iwasa, an official from the Fukui Federation of Wood-industry Union, said, "There are many cedar trees in Fukui prefecture, so we are participating in the exhibition and sale of various products made of trees. I would like you to set it up at the hotel and resort facility. For example, it is set in a large lawn square and used as a theatre room."

"In addition, I would like you to feel comfortable around Japanese cedar trees. There are various traditional crafts using cedar from Fukui prefecture, so I would appreciate it if you could feel the technology in this facility or other products," Iwasa added.



One of the attractions of inbound is Japanese bath culture.

Sauna originated in Northern Europe. It is now popular in Japan, and the sauna business is developing.

Most of the barrel-shaped sauna is imported. A wood company in Tokyo has entered the sauna business. This sauna facility is characterised by "All Japan," made of Japanese materials, design, and technology.

Takaaki Gokita, Samurai Sauna, said, "There are many barrel saunas made in Japan and overseas, and there are more than 30 sauna companies. Among them, we were the only ones making a pentagonal sauna. Our products are gradually gaining recognition in Japan, and we intend to expand our sales channels throughout the world in the future.

"The ability to adapt to outdoor life and nature is now being prioritized. It is a resort-style facility with a dome-shaped tent and bungalow on a vast natural site," Gokita added.

Hideaki Tsutsui, Samurai Sauna,, said, "It is a new accommodation; we are displaying it, including the design of the facility. When COVID-19 spread, there was a reminder to avoid crowded spaces and congestion. Inbound visitors can eat river fish cooked in a Japanese hearth and learn about Japanese culture. Visitors can also learn more about the local area and the attractiveness of Japan. I think it is very good for tourists who want to enjoy it."

With the help of some unique ideas that accumulated during COVID-19, Japan is providing more comfort and a new experience to foreign tourists. (ANI)

