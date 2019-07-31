Furukawa Automotive Systems holds 'Skill Olympics'

Shiga [Japan], July 30 (ANI) Japan-based Furukawa Automotive Systems held annually "Skill Olympics" This year, the winner of "Game of Assembly" is the team from Vietnam. They made high-quality wire harnesses at an overwhelming speed compared to other teams.

"Furukawa AS designs manufactures and sells automotive electrical equipment. The product is assembling of electric wires called a "wire harness" which transmits power and signal to automobiles and electrical components around it," General Manager, Furukawa Automotive Systems Moyuki Yamai.

Top contestants had gathered from various locations around the world. This year was the 14th edition where skilled workers from nine countries took part.

The pre-process competition "Game of Crimping" is hand-pressed with metal fittings attached to wires.

In the post-process competition "Game of Assembly", the wires are arranged side by side, the connectors are attached and they are assembled to the coating.

"Our main goal is the product's quality and speed of the wire harness. We all compete, sharpen and share this. I would be very happy if the members who came to Japan at the Skills Olympics could return to their countries to model their education and work for their friends and encourage other employees to try and work hard at the Olympics," Furukawa Automotive Systems official Shigenobu Abe

Wire harnesses are made up of wires and connectors for signal and electricity. Due to its complex structure, automation line is not possible and requires manpower assembly. (ANI)

