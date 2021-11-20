Furukawa Electric's drive recorder contributes to infrastructure development in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japanese companies have been giving immense stress on technological innovations.

Recently, Furukawa Electric Company has developed a unique service that contributes to infrastructure development using the location information and video of the drive recorder.

Japanese traffic system and various facilities on the road were constructed from 1950 to 1970. It was an economically high growth period.

Around 50 years ago, they were aged and some of them have the possibility of accident or collapse.

Furukawa Electric provides a detecting system of aging for the municipal government and manager of road conditions.

This 'Michi-Ten' Service will improve the efficiency of the maintenance cycle for roadside equipment while using original digital transformation technology.



Roadside equipment inspection charts will identify the type and position of equipment from video using an original robotic process automation system.

And it creates a formal inspection chart as the equipment digital database.

"Based on the video and latitude and longitude information obtained from the drive recorder various information such as road corrosion type, damage status, location information and map are packaged into one information. In fact, humans are better to recognize places, so humans recognize them. In addition, with the support of the system, we can reliably organize 10,000 to 20,000 data," Akira Tachibana Official, Furukawa Electric

Detailed information about aging materials is provided by inspectors. The information obtained is managed as data.

"The old data is recorded on the tablet, so we can see the degree of aging compared to the current data," Mitsue Fukawasa Official, Furukawa Electric

A support tool for efficient on-site inspection work is just a tablet device. It also simplifies the editing of inspection charts by automatic sorting of the captured image.

Michiten's digital managing traffic condition is paid attention to by local government and ministry that manage road condition. (ANI)

