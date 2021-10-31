G-20 leaders take part in third session addressing Sustainable Development in Rome

Rome [Italy], October 31 (ANI): The leaders of the Group of 20 nations (G-20) took part in the summit's third session addressing the topic of Sustainable Development at the Convention Centre here on Sunday.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under Agenda 2030 has their own set of 17 targets and 244 indicators, universal in nature, thereby, providing a worldwide accepted framework of development.

The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Saturday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered in Rome's Convention Centre to discuss the global economy and health.



The heads of state and government of the world's major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, addressed several key topics of the global agenda.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Members of the international forum account for more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly Summit, with the participation of the respective heads of State and Government.

The G-20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. (ANI)

