G-20 presidency: Australia looks forward to working closely with India to achieve shared objectives

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): On the occasion of India assuming the G20 presidency, Australian envoy to India, Barry O'Farrell congratulated New Delhi and said that Canberra looks forward to working closely with India to achieve shared objectives.

"Today is a momentous occasion for India as it takes over the G20 presidency. We look forward to working closely with it to achieve our shared objectives and progress on the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'" said Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India.

As India assumes the G20 presidency starting today, it has a unique opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.

Responding to the Australian envoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, among other subjects."

During the G20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video conferencing. The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought.



The philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India.

"Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G20, India is giving them a new height", the PM said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He said that the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts, and economic uncertainty.

"The lotus in the logo of G20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said New Delhi would like to use the presidency of the group to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south.

"India would like to use the presidency of G20 in many ways to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south as we feel they're being sidelined and not just be a voice but would like to take into global south something we've tested and prepared at home," he said.

Incidentally, Australia and India are increasingly working together as strategic and economic partners.

India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA) will enter into force on December 29 paving the way for the elimination of duties on 100 per cent tariff lines and creating additional 10 lakh jobs in India. (ANI)

