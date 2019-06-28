G-20 Summit group photo: PM Modi makes small conversation with Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was seen exchanging pleasantries and making a small conversation with US President Donald Trump during the "family photo" of world leaders participating in the G-20 Summit here.

Modi stood on the dais alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and behind Trump for the group photo.

Pleasantries were exchanged among the leaders shortly before the click. The US President stood on the left of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the centre, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chiese President Xi Jinping stood at the centre-right.

On the second day of the summit, Modi held numerous bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump, and Merkel among others.

During Modi's bilateral meeting with Merkel, the two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cybersecurity, railway modernisation, and skill development.

Modi also participated in an informal meeting with the leaders of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). The meeting stressed the importance of a favourable global economic environment for sustained growth of international trade.

The BRICS leaders also called for open markets, stronger economic resilience and financial stability, besides well-designed and coordinated macroeconomic policies. They also stressed on structural reforms, adequate investment in human capital reduction in poverty levels and inequality.