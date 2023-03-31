G20 Agriculture Working Group delegates have fun evening at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): While the day of G20 Agriculture Working Group Meeting delegates was filled with back-to-back seminars and conferences, the City Beautiful had a fun and frolic evening in store for them, according to an official release of the Chandigarh Administration.

After a long day, the delegates headed to the Lake Club located on the banks of the city's famed Sukhna Lake, where twinkling lights and beautiful flowers adorned the garden party. Adviser to Administrator Dharam Pal, and senior officials of Chandigarh Police department welcomed the delegates upon their arrival. Manoj Ahuja, Secretary Agriculture, Govt of India was also present during the event.



The administration had organised a special G20-themed light and sound show for the guests. Chandigarh policemen hopped on the pedal boats that bore flags of the G20 member and invitee nations and presented a boat show formation to entertain the delegates. Many cultural performances by folk artists were also presented and the delegates tapped to the beats of dhol as performers danced the bhangra and giddha on the stage. Watching them, many delegates broke out in a joyous dance. Other dance and music forms from across the nation were also presented.

The main attraction remained a counter where city resident Sukhwinder Singh tied turbans on the heads of the delegates.

The delegates enjoyed the fun evening, relishing the exquisite cuisines present at the venue like Saag Murgh, Tawa Keema Kaleji, Makki Di Roti and Sarso Da Saag, and various continental foods. (ANI)

