G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, UN Resident Coordinator attend Model G20 Discussion - 'Youth For LiFE'

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp today attended the Model G20 Discussion -' Youth for LiFE' in Delhi.

In his remarks at the meeting, Amitabh Kant said they will discuss youth's role in mission LiFE.

"How do we become agents of climate change? How do we actually switch off our lights? How do we switch off our taps? How do we do how do we walk? How do we cycle? How do we not use fossil fuel-based vehicles? Those are the challenges," Amitabh Kant said.

"The challenge, the discussion theme today is Youth for LiFE. How will you become agents of Lifestyle for Sustainability? And you will discuss the role of youth in mission LiFE and we will conclude the meeting the challenge is that we have to conclude the meeting with a delegates declaration," he added.

Kant stated that Sherpa has the challenge of arriving at a declaration at the end of Sherpa talks, which is then accepted by the leaders of the world. He said that he is "truly delighted" to have Shombi Sharp and welcomed him to the G20 Secretariat.

Amitabh Kant said, "During the course of this year, you are representing different countries and your challenge is that you should all be able to have extreme positions and yet, in the interest of the world, arrive at a communique, which is the declaration, the delegates declaration."

He further said, "the declaration will be the guiding principles for youth-led mission LiFE. And this would be handed over to the chair of Youth 20 after the meeting. And all participating students would be given a medal."



"This is really, truly an impressive group, very wonderful way to start the day. I'm glad I put a tie on because you're looking so sharp, but such a diverse group of students from so many different schools and different countries and really pleased to be here," Shombi Sharp said.



"I think that the colleagues leading the India G20 presidency, Sherpa Kant and Ambassador Naidu and others in the team are probably being a little bit humble in the sense that leading up a complex international multilateral process like the G20 is very difficult in the best of times," he added.

The meeting, the first official Model G20 event will be a simulation exercise of a G20 meeting where school students will essay the roles of delegates of G20, Guest countries and international organisations, according to the press released on G20 website.

A total of eight schools, including international schools, private schools and Kendriya Vidyalaya from Delhi/NCR will participate in the meeting, according to the press release on G20 website. More than 60 high school students, representing 12 nationalities including 10 G20 countries will attend the meeting.

During the meeting, the students will deliberate on the theme "Youth for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)." They would discuss and exchange views on the leading role that the global youth can play in making LiFE a mass movement for Climate Action.

The theme for the Model G20 event - "Youth for LiFE" was identified keeping in mind the critical role that the global youth could play in Climate Action through the LiFE initiative, according to the press release.

During the day-long simulation exercise, the participants will negotiate and adopt by consensus an outcome document titled "Guiding Principles for Youth-led Mission LiFE". The outcome document will be handed over to the Chair of the G20's youth Engagement Group (Youth 20 or Y20) for consideration at their official Y20 meeting.

According to the press release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the idea of LiFE at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. The idea promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and wasteful consumption'.

The LiFE movement aims to utilise the power of collective action and urge people across the world to undertake simple climate-friendly measures in their daily lives, as per the press release. The LiFE movement also seeks to leverage the strength of Youth and social networks to influence social norms surrounding climate.

LiFE plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely 'Pro-Planet People' (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles. (ANI)

