G20 Sherpa Meeting to commence today in Udaipur, set to begin with panel discussion

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): The G20 Sherpa meeting will commence today with a panel discussion on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Formal sherpa discussions will be spread over five sessions and will be held on December 5-6.

During these sessions, India will introduce the broad priorities of all the Working Groups and also hear the views of the G20 countries, guests and International organizations. An informal session for free-flowing discussions among G20 Sherpas without any set agenda is also being planned.



Upon their arrival in Udaipur for the first G20 Sherpa Meeting, delegates received rousing and enthusiastic welcome in the city of Lakes. They were welcomed with traditional Indian culture style with folk artists displaying Rajasthani culture and children welcoming the guests. The guests arrived for the first G20 Sherpa Meeting which is being held from December 4-7 and will be presided by the Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

During the visit, the delegates will witness the display of Indian culture and also take a tour of Crafts village at Shilpgram Crafts village and have a full-day excursion to Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur Temple complex. In order to give a taste of Rajasthani culture, folk artists will display Rajasthani culture to domestic and foreign guests.

Various cultural presentations of Rajasthan will be held during evenings from December 4 to 7. Various cultural programmes will be organised by the Tourism Department during evenings from December 4 to 7. On the evening of December 4, world-famous Langa Manganiyar folk artist Ghazi Khan will present a colourful performance at Sheeshmahal of Hotel Leela.

On the second day, the evening of December 5, various folk artists of the state will enthral the foreign guests with the cultural programme "Colors of Rajasthan" at Jagmandir Palace. On the evening of December 6, a presentation on various art styles of India will be held at Manak Chowk, the city palace of Udaipur. On the fourth day, in the evening of December 7, there will be a cultural presentation in Ranakpur.

On December 1, India officially assumed the yearlong G20 Presidency of the influential group during which more than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. (ANI)