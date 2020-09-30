G20 Sherpas' meeting reflects collective actions by forum in tackling Covid-19: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The third G20 Sherpas' virtual meeting reflects the collective actions taken by the forum in tackling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday.

"Took part in the Third G20 Sherpas' Virtual Meeting which reflects the collective actions taken by the G20 in tackling the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and strong foundations for strong and inclusive growth of everyone," Prabhu wrote on Twitter.



"The most disproportionately affected pillars of our society by this pandemic are the women and children. The Global Strategy for Women's, children's and adolescents' health deserves all the support for the betterment of the post-COVID-19 world," he said.

The third G20 Sherpa Meeting was held under Saudi Arabia's presidency, with participation from G20 members, invited countries, and international and regional organizations.

G20 Sherpas have already met under the Saudi presidency to address the COVID-19 pandemic. More meetings are expected to take place in preparation for the 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held virtually from November 21 to 22. (ANI)

