Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with US President Donald Trump at informal dinner during G20 summit on Friday.
G20 Summit: Leaders attend informal dinner hosted by Japanese PM

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:41 IST

Osaka [Japan], Jun 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of world leaders participating in the G20 summit in Osaka attended an informal dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.
Photographs tweeted by the Prime Minister's office shows Modi seated alongside United States President Donald Trump at the dinner.
One photograph captures the two leaders engaged in a conversation and another shows the PM laughing while Trump can be seen smiling. On the left of Trump were seated Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"PM @narendramodi and other #G20 leaders at the dinner in Osaka this evening," PMO India tweeted.

Modi and Trump had held a bilateral earlier in the day, where they had agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade. The meeting had come a day after the US President urged India to withdraw the "unacceptable" tariffs imposed on American goods. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Russia, India, China laying foundations for indivisible security...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): India, Russia and China are laying the foundations for indivisible security architecture in Eurasia by jointly working on efforts to combat terror threat, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:25 IST

India condemns terrorist attack in Tunisia

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned twin suicide bombings that targetted security sites and claimed the life of a police officer in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:09 IST

Hong Kong protesters take to streets of Osaka to appeal for G20...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Thousands of Hong Kong protesters took to the streets in Japan's Osaka, where the G20 Summit is underway, on Friday to appeal for the support from the G20 leaders in their fight against a controversial extradition bill.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:36 IST

G-20 Summit group photo: PM Modi makes small conversation with Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 28(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was seen exchanging pleasantries and making a small conversation with US President Donald Trump during the "family photo" of world leaders participating in the G-20 Summit here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Japanese electric company organises training of optical fiber in Thailand

Bangkok (Thailand), June 28 (ANI): Thailand is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. The country is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilize innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Bic Camera attracts foreign visitors for shopping

Tokyo [Japan], June 28: International tourists in Japan will be surprised by the development of the present railway infrastructure in the country.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:03 IST

PM Modi takes up issue of terrorism with all aggression at G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took up the issue of terrorism with all aggression during 14th G-20 Summit here, while urging the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:48 IST

Modi, Moon express desire to synergise India's Act East Policy...

Osaka [Japan], Jun 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed mutual desire to synergise India's 'Act East' policy with South Korea's 'New Southern' Policy when they met on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Tokyo hosts Roppongi Art Night

Tokyo (Japan), June 28 (ANI): "Roppongi", is one of the most popular towns in Tokyo. It is decorated with various artworks. This event is named "Roppongi Art Night".

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:56 IST

You can't miss Merkel's epic reaction during meeting with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Remember Angela Merkel's savage eye-roll to Vladimir Putin? It's time to move over it now, as the German Chancellor yet again gave an epic reaction during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:12 IST

Modi sure of China, Russia's support on global terrorism conference

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was sure of getting China and Russia's support in his proposal of organising a global conference on terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale informed after a meeting of RIC nations.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:28 IST

Do not meddle in US elections: Trump jokingly warns Putin

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump playfully warned Russia President Vladimir Putin to not meddle in US elections, during talks on the margins of G-20 Summit.

