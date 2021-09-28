G20 summit on Afghanistan planned today, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow [Russia], September 28 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that the summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) on Afghanistan is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Vershinin told TASS, "On September 28, as far as I remember, thereabout."

However, he did not respond to the question about the person who is going to represent Russia at the summit.

"This is still in process; they should sent an invitation," he noted.

Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Italy currently presiding in G20, said earlier that the summit on Afghanistan was planned to be held after the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, as reported by TASS.



Afghanistan is in turmoil since the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.

Moreover, reacting to the Taliban's new caretaker cabinet Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday said that that it is impossible for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to be recognized by them.

Maio said that at least 17 acting ministers of the Taliban are so-called "terrorists" and it is literally impossible for them to recognize their government, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

It has been nearly 45 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet.

Italy, which currently holds the G20 presidency, has been working to convene a special summit of the world's major economies to tackle the crisis in the country after the Taliban takeover. Rome is convinced that to make it happen Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries, including Afghanistan's neighbours, have to be brought on board. (ANI)

