G20 Summit: "On every issue we are together..." US State Department Spokesman Zed Tarar on Modi-Biden meet

Bali [Indonesia], November 15 (ANI): India and United States have always been on the same page as far as several global issues are concerned, US State Department Spokesperson Zed Tarar said on Monday, during the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali where both leaders greeted each other with a warm hug and shared some light moments before heading in to the day's engagements.

Speaking to ANI in Bali, Tarar on Tuesday said that there is a "friendship" between Biden and Modi, and that it is "apparent."

"There is a friendship between President Biden and PM Modi which is apparent. There are several such world topics that both nations do not see face to face. But that does not affect our relationship. Every country moves as per their own strategy, most important is we are keeping pressure on Russia, not on our friends," said Zed Tarar.

Zed Tarar stated that the schedule for a bilateral meeting between the two leaders is in progress but he could not confirm immediately whether or not there would be a meeting between the two leaders.

"The two leaders have met and both have met very warmly, the schedule for the bilateral meeting is in progress, right now I cannot say whether the meeting will happen or not, but hopefully we will continue the conversation," Zed Tarar said.

In response to a question regarding Washington's USD 450 million financial aid to Pakistan to support the latter's F-16 fighter jets, the US State Department Spokesperson said that it was part of a contract between the two nations and does not represent monetary assistance.



Tarar stressed that the aircraft were three decades old and noted that its spare parts were part of the old agreement. Citing US President Joe Biden's statement, Tarar asserted that Washington will give response to terrorism.

"It's not monetary help. These are 30-year-old aircraft and the spare parts were in the same contract... As for terrorism, US keeps a close eye on terrorism," Tarar said.

This September, the Biden administration had approved nearly USD 500 million in aid to fund the maintenance of Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighters, reversing an existing ban to do so.

On Monday the US president Joe Biden had met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and stressed Washington's committment to its Indo-Pacific allies.

Earlier today in a photo shared by the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders can be seen greeting each other and sharing a warm hug. President Biden and PM Modi participated in the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security.

Sharing a glimpse of PM Modi's brief meeting with President Biden, Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali." Notably, the 17th edition of the G20 Summit will focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. (ANI)

